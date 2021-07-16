Earl and Janet Koch will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on July 24. It began with a pen pal letter written from Janet A. Houdek to Earl B. Koch in 1970 while he was serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. They continued to correspond during Earl's military deployment to the Vietnam war. They met in Columbus in 1971 after Earl returned home and their love and family continued to grow from there.
Earl and Janet were married on the 24th of July, 1971, in Clarkson. They spent almost the next 20 years traveling the world with their three children, Earl J. Koch, Kristi L. Koch and Kay A. Eierman, all of Norfolk.
Earl retired from a dedicated career in the U.S. Army in 1993. Janet retired from her lifelong work as a nurse/med aide in 2010 and returned to college earning a bachelor of science degree from Wayne State in 2004.
Along with their three children, they have also been blessed with three grandchildren, Michael J. Aufenkamp of Houston, Texas, Macy G. Koch and RyAnne Eierman, both of Norfolk, and one great-grandchild, Arabelle L. Aufenkamp of Houston.
Please send any cards or letters of care to 2609 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.