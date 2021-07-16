Earl and Janet Koch

Earl and Janet Koch will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on July 24. It began with a pen pal letter written from Janet A. Houdek to Earl B. Koch in 1970 while he was serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. They continued to correspond during Earl's military deployment to the Vietnam war. They met in Columbus in 1971 after Earl returned home and their love and family continued to grow from there.

Earl and Janet were married on the 24th of July, 1971, in Clarkson. They spent almost the next 20 years traveling the world with their three children, Earl J. Koch, Kristi L. Koch and Kay A. Eierman, all of Norfolk.

Earl retired from a dedicated career in the U.S. Army in 1993. Janet retired from her lifelong work as a nurse/med aide in 2010 and returned to college earning a bachelor of science degree from Wayne State in 2004.

Along with their three children, they have also been blessed with three grandchildren, Michael J. Aufenkamp of Houston, Texas, Macy G. Koch and RyAnne Eierman, both of Norfolk, and one great-grandchild, Arabelle L. Aufenkamp of Houston.

Please send any cards or letters of care to 2609 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Phil and Elaine Scheurich

In honor of their 50th wedding anniversary, a card shower is being requested for Phil and Elaine Scheurich. They were married July 17, 1971.

Jerry and LeIla Arduser

The family of Jerry “Butch” and LeIla “Ily” (Rhode) Arduser is requesting a card shower for their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married July 21, 1961. They have four children, Gene (Peggy) Arduser of Ord, Mark (Dani) Arduser of Battle Creek, Tammy (Bill) Hoffman of Pierce and Reg…

Norman and Joan Moeller

The children of Norman and Joan Moeller are proud to announce the 70th wedding anniversary of their parents. They love them dearly and want to thank them for being such a great example of love and commitment.

Lonnie and Dawn Alberts

Lonnie and Dawn Alberts will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on July 9. Their children are Korbin, Kelsie and Kalvin. Cards will reach the couple at 1112 Westbrook Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Kristi and Gary Jagels

On behalf of their children and grandchildren, we wanted to wish Kristi and Gary Jagels a happy 25th wedding anniversary! Kristi and Gary were married on July 6, 1996, and have been blessed with their three children, Kiley, Andrea and Samuel, along with two grandchildren, William and Charlot…

John and Suzanne Kaufman

Cheers to 50 years! Join us to celebrate our half century of togetherness on Saturday, July 10, from 1-4 p.m. at the Newman Grove Community Center.

Lonnie and Belva Patras

Lonnie and Belva Patras are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 2. They were married at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater in 1961.

Glen and Amy Van Dyke

Glen and Amy Van Dyke will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26. Throughout their 50 years together, they had three sons, Scott Joseph Van Dyke, who is waiting for them in heaven, Casey (Gina) Van Dyke and Cory (Shelly) Van Dyke. They are blessed with three grandchildren,…