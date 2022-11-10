Dwayne and Carolyn Keith

A 60th wedding anniversary open house for Dwayne and Carolyn Keith will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 3-8 p.m. at the Elkhorn Lodge at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.

If unable to attend, cards will reach the couple at 1018 State Hwy 35N, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Clint and Terry Warnke

Clint and Terry Warnke are celebrating their 60 years of love and commitment with their friends and family.

