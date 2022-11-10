A 60th wedding anniversary open house for Dwayne and Carolyn Keith will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 3-8 p.m. at the Elkhorn Lodge at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
If unable to attend, cards will reach the couple at 1018 State Hwy 35N, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A 60th wedding anniversary open house for Dwayne and Carolyn Keith will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 3-8 p.m. at the Elkhorn Lodge at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
If unable to attend, cards will reach the couple at 1018 State Hwy 35N, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Clint and Terry Warnke are celebrating their 60 years of love and commitment with their friends and family.
A 60th wedding anniversary open house for Dwayne and Carolyn Keith will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 3-8 p.m. at the Elkhorn Lodge at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.