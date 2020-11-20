Wishing Dwayne and Carolyn Keith a happy 58th wedding anniversary.
The family of Paul and Janelle Eaton would like to honor their 50th anniversary with a card shower. Paul and Janelle were married Nov. 27, 1970, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield, with burnt orange and olive green as their fall wedding colors.
The family of Ken and Darlene Stelling is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 27. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
The family of Richard and Susan (Lile) Wachter are requesting a card shower in celebration of their 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 30.
The family of Warren and Linda Risinger would like to honor their 50th anniversary with a card shower. Warren and Linda were married Nov. 21, 1970, at the St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick. Their family includes daughter Laurie and Scott Race and the late Allen Risinger and his wife,…
The family of Lloyd and Arlene Avery is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. Lloyd lived and worked on his family’s farm in Meadow Grove before he met the love of his life, Arlene, in Norfolk. They were wed in holy matrimony at the Methodist Church in Meadow G…
The family of Jim and Jane Ternus is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey on Nov. 20, 1970.
Melvin and Alma Meyer of Pilger will be observing their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 15. Melvin turned 90 on Oct. 14 and Alma’s birthday is Nov. 9. If you wish to send them greetings, their mailing address is 83745 573rd Ave., Pilger, NE 68768.
Dennis and Dottie Hrbek are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 7, 1970, at St Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton. They have two children, daughter Michele Novacek, husband Charles and son Keegan of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and son Mike Hrbek, wife Kathy and daugh…