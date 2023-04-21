Duane and Leona Heithold were married April 28, 1963, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They will observe their 60th anniversary on that date in 2023, and are asking for a card or letter shower at their home at 214 S. Madison St., Coleridge, NE 68727.
They farmed west of Coleridge and in 1986 built their retirement home on the corner of the farm until the tornado of 2003 on June 23 made them homeless. By that, age decided they should move to town. They are the parents of Mike (Tonya) Heithold of Coleridge, Becky (Greg) Johnson of Jasonville, Ind., and Jon (Amy) Heithold of Denton. They have 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Leona worked as high school secretary in Coleridge from 1974-1996. She also worked at the Coleridge Blade five years after that. They enjoyed traveling to 49 states and two trips to Europe as well as many trips to the Ozarks where most of Duane's family lives. Hoping to hear from friends, relatives and neighbors.