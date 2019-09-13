Dr. Charles and Beverly Henkel are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 19. They were married Sept. 19, 1969, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Hinsdale, Ill.
Their family includes son Glenn and his wife, Bonnie Henkel of Norfolk, son Karl and his wife, Danae Henkel of Norfolk, and five grandchildren, Bailey, Charlie, Andrew, Emily and Nathaniel.
The family is requesting a card shower to help celebrate the occasion. Cards can be sent to them at 1614 N. 61st St., Norfolk, NE 68701.