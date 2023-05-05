Doug and Jane Koehler of Norfolk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, May 12. A card shower has been requested in their honor.
Doug Koehler and the former Jane Polt were united in marriage on May 12, 1973, at St Joseph’s Catholic church in Pierce.
Doug worked for Vulcraft and Jane worked for Norfolk Public Schools for many years. Both are happily retired and enjoy going to the grandkids’ sporting events and camping.
Their family includes their children, Leslie Koehler and Jon (Mandey) Koehler, all of Norfolk, and the late Christopher Koehler. Their grandchildren are Ethan, Ronney, Briley and Barrett.
Cards will reach the couple at 307 S. 17th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.