Doug and Becky Stevens

Doug and Becky (Buss) Stevens celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 29. Becky celebrated her 80th birthday on Monday, July 3.
It's time to celebrate! Family and friends, please join us for an open house on Sunday, July 23, at the Wildcat Bar and Grill in Winside from 3 to 7 p.m. They request no gifts.
Their family includes daughters Cindy and Frank Arens and Candi and Tyler Wingate, and son Scott and Angie Stevens, all of Norfolk. They have been blessed with five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
If unable to attend, cards will reach them at 2304 Skyline Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.