Donald and Vera Bruner

Donald “Dick” Bruner and Vera Hanson were marred at Meriden, Iowa, on April 20, 1952. They are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards will reach the couple at 1013 N. Sixth St., Apt. 201, Norfolk, NE 68701.

