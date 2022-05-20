The family of Donald and Ruth Kuester of Stanton are requesting a card shower in honor of their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary on June 2.
Don and Ruth’s family includes Cam and Mark VanDeWalle of Cedar Rapids, Tiffany and Patrick Donaldson of Norfolk, Nick and Alicia Kuester of Norfolk, Darren and Sara Kuester of Stanton, Michael and Amber Kuester of Winside and Nicole and Rich Czarnek of Lincoln, along with 18 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous foster children.
Cards will reach them at 56890 830th Road, Stanton, NE 68779. Please feel free to share stories, memories, jokes or pictures in your card.