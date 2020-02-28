Donald and Louise Hoffmann

The children of Donald and Louise (Ulmer) Hoffmann are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. Donald and Louise were married on March 12, 1955, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Lincoln. Donald will also be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 6. Louise just celebrated her 85th birthday on Feb. 4.

Their family includes five children, Nancy (Larry) Schmoldt of Mesa, Ariz., Joanne (Steve) Marsh of Hartington, David (Donna) Hoffmann of Plainview, Mary (Gary) Zimmer and Marilyn (Greg) Blunck, all of Pierce. They have 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be mailed to them at 707 W. Florence St., Pierce, NE 68767.

Harlow and Anita (Maurer) Dover will celebrate their 65th anniversary on March 6. They were married at Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, Honolulu, Hawaii, on March 6, 1955.

Gary and Kathleen Koehlmoos of Pilger will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 28. They were married at the United Methodist Church in Pilger on Feb. 28, 1970.

The family of Rodney and Connie Magnussen request a card shower in honor of their 50th anniversary. Connie and Rod were married Feb. 21, 1970, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They are the parents of Brad (DeAnn) Magnussen of Norfolk, Scott (Jennifer) Magnussen of Pierce, Mark (Deana) M…

Tom and Lola Brockman will be married 50 years on Feb. 28. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Feb. 28, 1970.

Merle and Marjie (Kotrous) Jurgensen will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Whiskey River in Madison from 3-6 p.m.

Robert and Phyllis Reed of Norfolk will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2-4 p.m. at Fair Play Golf Course.

Celebrating 50 years of marriage! Kerry and Linda Martinez were married Feb. 8, 1970, in Plainview. Their daughters would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 1203 S. Third St., Norfolk, NE 68701.