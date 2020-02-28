Donald and Louise Hoffmann

The children of Donald and Louise (Ulmer) Hoffmann are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. Donald and Louise were married on March 12, 1955, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Lincoln. Donald will also be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 6. Louise just celebrated her 85th birthday on Feb. 4.
Their family includes five children, Nancy (Larry) Schmoldt of Mesa, Ariz., Joanne (Steve) Marsh of Hartington, David (Donna) Hoffmann of Plainview, Mary (Gary) Zimmer and Marilyn (Greg) Blunck, all of Pierce. They have 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be mailed to them at 707 W. Florence St., Pierce, NE 68767.