Donald and Doris Rohrer

The children and grandchildren of Donald and Doris (Petersen) Rohrer would like to congratulate them on their upcoming golden wedding anniversary. Don and Doris met in Norfolk while attending college and were united in marriage on Jan. 8, 1972, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rushville. For most of their 50 years together, they have made their home on a farm near Verdigre.
Don and Doris have been blessed with three children and 10 grandchildren. May God continue to bless the love in your hearts and your life together. "May the Lord make your love increase and overflow for each other and for everyone else, just as ours does for you." 1 Thessalonians 3:12.
Cards will reach the couple at 52389 878 Road, Verdigre, NE 68783.