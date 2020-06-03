Donald and Arlene Doerr celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 5. They married on June 5, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
In honor of this blessing, their family requests a card shower. Family members include Daniel (Neva) Doerr of Creighton, Vickie (Glen) Emery of Osmond, Terry (Julie) Doerr of Plainview, Janet Doerr of Creighton, Mike (Darla) Doerr of Creighton, Carol (Lance) Richey of Fort Wayne, Ind., 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 87119 538th Ave., Creighton, NE 68729.