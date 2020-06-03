Donald and Arlene Doerr

Donald and Arlene Doerr celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 5. They married on June 5, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.

In honor of this blessing, their family requests a card shower. Family members include Daniel (Neva) Doerr of Creighton, Vickie (Glen) Emery of Osmond, Terry (Julie) Doerr of Plainview, Janet Doerr of Creighton, Mike (Darla) Doerr of Creighton, Carol (Lance) Richey of Fort Wayne, Ind., 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 87119 538th Ave., Creighton, NE 68729.

John and Connie Hekrdle

John and Connie Hekrdle were married June 6, 1970, at Stanton Evangelical Free Church 50 years and going. They have lived southwest of Stanton next to the Hekrdle home place for all their married years. Been through farming challenges and a few floods and some good trucking years. They both …

Donald and Arlene Doerr

Donald and Arlene Doerr celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 5. They married on June 5, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Curtis and Sherryll Orr

The children of Curtis and Sherryll (Williamson) Orr are requestinga a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married June 6, 1970, in Pasco, Wash. They are the proud parents of three children, John (Arlene) Orr of Omaha, Tracie Orr of Trenton, Ohio, an…

Douglas and Dona Thies

Douglas and Dona Thies will celebrate 40 years of marriage on June 7, 2020. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Roger and Merina Leader

The family of Roger and Merina (Guenther) Leader is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th anniversary on June 6, 2020.

Lonnie and Jean Wickett

The family of Lonnie and Jean (Wilson) Wickett will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married at St. Mary’s Church in Laurel on June 4, 1960.

Arland and Deloris Mozer

Arland and Deloris Mozer will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on June 5. They were married at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden in 1955.

Michael and Lois Sindelar

The family of Michael and Lois Sindelar is requesting a card shower for their 50th wedding anniversary on June 2. Since we can’t gather, Brenda (Tony) Wolles, Rennee (Brad) Utemark and Steve (Kathie Blum) Sindelar would like to honor them with a card shower for their special day.