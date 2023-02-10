Don and Shirley Schulz of Bloomfield are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
With love in the air surrounding Valentine’s Day, Don married his sweetheart, Shirley, on Feb. 16, 1958. Now, they are celebrating 65 years of wedded bliss!
To honor their commitment to family and each other, their children, Don and Karen Schulz of Coleridge, Tim and Kris Schulz of Bloomfield and Dawn and Jeff Friedrich of Wausa, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, are asking they be honored with a card shower for their anniversary.
Please mail cards (no gifts) to 423 N. 1st St., Bloomfield, NE 68718.