The family of Don and Grace Mauer are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31.
Cards will reach them at 407 N. Fourth St., Plainview, NE 68769.
The family of Danny “Pete” and Donna Smith of Battle Creek are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 2, 2020.
Shirley Marie Gemelke and Wendell Arlen Willers were united in matrimony at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pilger on Aug. 27, 1950, and are celebrating 70 years of marriage.
The family of Clair and Lura Stoakes would like to honor them with a card shower for their 79th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23, 2020.
The family of Vince and Joyce Lewis are requesting a card shower as the couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary.
The family of Jerry and LaVonne Jacobi are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Their family includes son Randy of Casper, Wyo., and daughter Lori Oertwich and her husband, Randy of Pilger; along with six grandchildren and five great-gra…
The family of Duane and Elaine (Sieck) Choutka is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 22, 2020. They were united in married in Glenwood, Iowa, in 1970.
The family of Frank and Linda Weiher is requesting a card shower in honor of their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23, 2020. They were married at Shell Creek Lutheran Church in Newman Grove on Aug. 23, 1980.
