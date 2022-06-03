The family of Don and Deb Ferris wish to announce their 50th wedding anniversary. Don and Deb have been together since Deb was in eighth grade. Their love is a beautiful story that continues to shine throughout time. The couple were married June 2, 1972, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They lived in Norfolk until moving to their dream home on the lake Up North in Minnesota. They have four children, 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Don and Deb’s marriage has been blessed by God and they have been a beautiful example of love, faith and devotion to each other and to their family. Their family wishes them an amazing day filled with love and laughter, and pray for many more celebrations to come.

A card shower is being requested in Don and Deb’s honor. Cards, photos, well wishes and memories may be sent to 36341 New Melahn Drive, Lake George, MN 56548.

Tags

In other news

Vern and Sandy Scheer

Vern and Sandy Scheer

The family of Vern and Sandy Scheer is requesting a card shower in honor of their parents’ 50th anniversary. The couple were married on June 10, 1972, in Minnesota.

Gerald and Beverly Bippes

Gerald and Beverly Bippes

Gerald and Beverly Bippes will be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married June 16, 1967, at the Papillion Methodist Church in Papillion. Gerald retired from being a principal and Beverly retired from teaching.

Jack and Jerilyn Orlowski

Jack and Jerilyn Orlowski

The children of Jack and Jerilyn Orlowski of Madison are proud to announce their parents' 60th wedding anniversary. Jack and Jeri were married June 13, 1962, in Clearwater. They have been blessed with three sons, John Jr. and wife Brenda of Madison, Mike and wife Lorri of Gold Hill, N.C., Jo…