The family of Don and Deb Ferris wish to announce their 50th wedding anniversary. Don and Deb have been together since Deb was in eighth grade. Their love is a beautiful story that continues to shine throughout time. The couple were married June 2, 1972, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They lived in Norfolk until moving to their dream home on the lake Up North in Minnesota. They have four children, 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Don and Deb’s marriage has been blessed by God and they have been a beautiful example of love, faith and devotion to each other and to their family. Their family wishes them an amazing day filled with love and laughter, and pray for many more celebrations to come.
A card shower is being requested in Don and Deb’s honor. Cards, photos, well wishes and memories may be sent to 36341 New Melahn Drive, Lake George, MN 56548.