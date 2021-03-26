Don and Bev Dederman

Don L. and Bev Dederman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 2. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate this joyous occasion.
Cards may be sent to them at 84564 550th Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Marcus and Jean Wacker would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Marcus and Jean were united in marriage on April 3, 1971.
Steven and Jane (Halsey) Johnson were married Jan. 15, 1971, at the Neligh United Methodist Church. Their family is hosting an open house to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, April 10, at the Neligh American Legion Hall from 2-6 p.m.
The children of John and Lee Obermeyer would like to acknowledge their 50th wedding anniversary. John and Lee were married March 20, 1971. From their 50 years together, they have welcomed four children, Lori (Brian) Boning of Norfolk, Jennifer (Kevin) Ames and Jeremy (Amanda) Obermeyer, all …
Myron and Lou Deck will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on March 25. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate this joyous occasion.
John and Chris Judt are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married March 6, 1971, and their love has grown sweeter with every year. They feel incredibly blessed and thankful. Among their richest blessings were the births of their children — son Jason and daughter Janelle (…
The family of Ray and Betty Weaver is requesting a card shower in celebration of their of their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 25. Cards may be mailed to 1705 College View Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Roger and Donna Young will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20. Their children and families would like to honor them with a card shower in lieu of a reception.
The family of Marvis and Mary Ann (Choutka) Wilcox would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married in Madison on Feb. 12, 1961. God has blessed them with three children: Brenda and husband Tom Borchers of Madison, Deborah and husband Ro…