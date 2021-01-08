Don and Betty Walmsley are celebrating 70 years together. They were married Jan. 14, 1951, in Battle Creek, and their love grows sweeter with each passing year. They have weathered farm life, the growing up years of five girls (and all those weddings), health issues, deep loss and many imperfect moments. But if you ask them they would say “we are so blessed and so very thankful.” Their faith in Jesus has been their anchor through all the ups and downs.

Among their biggest blessings is family. Beyond their five daughters and son-in-laws, they have 18 grandchildren (plus spouses) and 42 great-grandchildren. They are also thankful for the many friends God has put in their lives over the years. Honor them and their years together with us with a congratulatory card.

Cards will reach them at 2700 W. Nucor Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

The family of Jim and Marian Maas would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Minden on Dec. 27, 1970. God has blessed them with three children: Lori Uribe of Pierce, Kevin and wife Brigette Maas of Omaha and Karlene Maas of O’Ne…

The children of Buster and Linda (Decker) Beckenhauer happily announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. Buster and Linda were married Dec. 20, 1970, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. They have been blessed with four children and their partners: Kim and Bill Rusk, Bill Beckenha…

The families of Dr. Aaron “Doc” and Laura Walter would like to invite you to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary and good health with a card shower to 403 Ridgeway Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701. Their anniversary is Dec. 17.

The family of Bud and Elaine Lingenfelter of Norfolk would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Wayne on Dec. 5, 1970. God has blessed them with a loving family. Their children are Kevin and Michelle Lingenfelter of Norfolk, Kor…

The family of Lynn and Marsha Stewart would like to wish them a happy 50th anniversary on Dec. 6. They were married at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Their children are Heath (Tracy) Stewart of Kirkland, Wash., Kyle (Chandra) Stewart of York and Abby Stewart of Norfolk. They have six gran…

The family of Jerry and Jean Kallhoff would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary.