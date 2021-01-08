Don and Betty Walmsley are celebrating 70 years together. They were married Jan. 14, 1951, in Battle Creek, and their love grows sweeter with each passing year. They have weathered farm life, the growing up years of five girls (and all those weddings), health issues, deep loss and many imperfect moments. But if you ask them they would say “we are so blessed and so very thankful.” Their faith in Jesus has been their anchor through all the ups and downs.
Among their biggest blessings is family. Beyond their five daughters and son-in-laws, they have 18 grandchildren (plus spouses) and 42 great-grandchildren. They are also thankful for the many friends God has put in their lives over the years. Honor them and their years together with us with a congratulatory card.
Cards will reach them at 2700 W. Nucor Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.