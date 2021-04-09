Dick and Gwen Melcher

Dick and Gwen Melcher will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 16, 2021. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Cards may be sent to them at Box 552, Creighton, NE 68729.

Tags

In other news

Dick and Gwen Melcher

Dick and Gwen Melcher

Dick and Gwen Melcher will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 16, 2021. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Randall and Phyllis Nelson

Randall and Phyllis Nelson

Randall and Phyllis (Rosno) Nelson met and fell in love at the Starlite Drive-in Theatre and were married at the Neligh SDA Church on April 10, 1971. They raised three daughters and lots of animals on a farm near Oakdale, spent many years as business owners on Main Street in Neligh, answered…

Ernie and Gladyce Kremlacek

Ernie and Gladyce Kremlacek

The children of Ernie and Gladyce Kremlacek of Stanton are hosting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary.

+2
Richard and Norma Sanne

Richard and Norma Sanne

Richard and Norma Sanne of Neligh will be celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary on April 10. Norma will be celebrating her 91st birthday on that day, also.

+2
Gary and Bonnie Benson

Gary and Bonnie Benson

The children of Gary and Bonnie Benson are requesting a card shower honoring their 55th wedding anniversary on April 16.

+2
Bob and Mary Ann Frady

Bob and Mary Ann Frady

The children of Bob and Mary Ann Frady would like to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married April 3, 1966, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Their children are Lori (Todd) Hunke of Omaha, Jeff Frady of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Ryan Frady of Omaha. Gran…

Don and Bev Dederman

Don and Bev Dederman

Don L. and Bev Dederman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 2. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Marcus and Jean Wacker

Marcus and Jean Wacker

The family of Marcus and Jean Wacker would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Marcus and Jean were united in marriage on April 3, 1971.

+2
Steven and Jane Johnson

Steven and Jane Johnson

Steven and Jane (Halsey) Johnson were married Jan. 15, 1971, at the Neligh United Methodist Church. Their family is hosting an open house to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, April 10, at the Neligh American Legion Hall from 2-6 p.m.