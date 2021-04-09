Dick and Gwen Melcher will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 16, 2021. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate this joyous occasion.
Cards may be sent to them at Box 552, Creighton, NE 68729.
Randall and Phyllis (Rosno) Nelson met and fell in love at the Starlite Drive-in Theatre and were married at the Neligh SDA Church on April 10, 1971. They raised three daughters and lots of animals on a farm near Oakdale, spent many years as business owners on Main Street in Neligh, answered…
The children of Ernie and Gladyce Kremlacek of Stanton are hosting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary.
Richard and Norma Sanne of Neligh will be celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary on April 10. Norma will be celebrating her 91st birthday on that day, also.
The children of Gary and Bonnie Benson are requesting a card shower honoring their 55th wedding anniversary on April 16.
The children of Bob and Mary Ann Frady would like to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married April 3, 1966, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Their children are Lori (Todd) Hunke of Omaha, Jeff Frady of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Ryan Frady of Omaha. Gran…
Don L. and Bev Dederman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 2. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate this joyous occasion.
The family of Marcus and Jean Wacker would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Marcus and Jean were united in marriage on April 3, 1971.
Steven and Jane (Halsey) Johnson were married Jan. 15, 1971, at the Neligh United Methodist Church. Their family is hosting an open house to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, April 10, at the Neligh American Legion Hall from 2-6 p.m.