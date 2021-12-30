Deryl and Nancy Koopmann

Deryl and Nancy Koopmann will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 13. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor.

Cards of congratulations can be sent to them at 1508 Homewood Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Larry and Glenda Davis

Seventy-five years ago, upon returning home from his first day of kindergarten, Larry Davis announced to his mother that he was going to marry that Glenda Goldsworthy. Fifteen years later, on Dec. 30, 1960, they did just that.

