Deon and Linda Hintz are (quietly, and at the correct social distance) remembering it’s soon our 50th wedding anniversary. On July 12, 1970, we were married at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.
We lived on the farm south of Norfolk for nearly 40 years, then moved into Norfolk, before retiring in Cedar Creek in 2015.
If not on, in or watching the water activity, we still enjoy auctions, estate sales and gardening. Living closer to, and moments spent with our children are the most precious times of all!
You may reach us at P.O. Box 20, Cedar Creek, NE 68016, or come see us if you are ever in the Omaha area.