Dennis and Shirley Ronspies of Pierce will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Friday, Oct. 29.
A card shower is requested in their honor by their family.
Dennis and Shirley were united in marriage on October 29, 1966, in Pierce. Their children and spouses are Russ and Karen Ronspies of Smithville, Missouri, Randy Ronspies of Gretna, Mark and Carey Ronspies of Omaha, Pam and Matt Bartling of Lincoln and Sandy and Tory Nixon of Gretna. They have 15 grand children.
Cards can be sent to the couple at 85806 Highway 81 Pierce, NE 68767.