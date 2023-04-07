Dennis and Ramona Puls
Picasa

Dennis and Ramona (Seavey) Puls are celebrating 70 years of marriage. Their children are requesting a card shower in their honor. They were married April 12, 1953, at Grace Evangelical & Reformed Church in Sioux City, Iowa.

Children of the couple include Denise (Gary) Morton of Perth Amboy, N.J., Renee (Craig) Schnieder of Davey, Dianne (Reg) Gnirk of Hoskins and Russel (Traci) Puls of Hoskins. They also have 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Cards will reach the couple at P.O. Box 4, Hoskins, NE 68740.

