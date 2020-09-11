The family of Dennis and Delores Hoffman are requesting a card shower for their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17, 2020.
The couple met in 1959, after Dennis had served in the Army and completed his service in October 1959. After returning home, he met the love of his life, Delores (Ruppert) Hoffman. Dennis and Delores were united in marriage at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison on Sept. 17, 1960. The couple moved to Plainview in 1961 and have remained residents of Plainview their entire married life. Dennis was employed by National Food Store’s until July 1964 and then by Plainview National Bank. He retired from Plainview National Bank/Midwest Bank in 2003.
Delores was a stay-at-home mom until 1979 and then worked for the Plainview Public Schools as a special education student transporter. She also retired in 2003. The couple are enjoying their retirement years together at their home on the Missouri River.
Their family includes daughters Barb Hoffman of West Point, Dorothy and husband Randy Christiansen of Plainview, Donna and husband Craig Wilson of Grand Junction, Colo., and Denise and husband Kent Friedrich of Norfolk. The couple also have 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and are expecting another great-grandchild this month.
Due to the Covid-19 situation, a celebration with immediate family is being planned.