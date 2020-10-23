The family of Den and Connie Mather would like to wish them a happy 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 1 with a card shower!
Cards can reach them at 6904 Seeaire St., Black Hawk, S.D. 57718.
The family of Ken and Arvona Jaeger is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 7. They were married at First Baptist Church in Norfolk.
The family of Vernon and Mary Hilkemann is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 30.
The family of Lee and Neoma Stelling invite you to help us celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. Lee and Neoma were married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard on Oct. 23, 1955. They farmed their entire life northwest of Orchard before moving to town in 1995. Congratulations may re…
The family of Alan and Karen Sonder is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills.
The children of Emil and Vivian Boubin invite you to join them in celebrating their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 24, 2020. Emil and Vivian were blessed with seven children: Joyce (Dan) Compton, Judy (Todd) Grashorn, Bob Boubin, Janet (John) Anderson, Larry Boubin, Dennis (Amber)…
Fred and Pam Nathan of Madison are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 10, 1970, in Norfolk. They have two children, Nikki (Jeff) Lampe and Jaime Nathan, and two grandsons, Aric Nathan and Austin Nathan.
The family of Tony and Melissa Valdez of Norfolk would like to wish the newlyweds a very happy first anniversary. They were married Oct. 18, 2019. They have been together for eight years. Together they have five children, Anthony, Nazlyn, Ayana, Kashton and Taiyari. We wish them many more ye…
Wally and Karen (Ausdemore) Scholl of Petersburg are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Oct. 3, 1970, in Neola, Iowa. They were blessed with six children, the late Jeff (Suzie) of Norfolk, Lynn (Stacy) of Summerville, S.C., Kim Rolf of Waverly, Brian (Chris) of …