Dean and Barbara Junck of Carroll will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Carroll auditorium. It will be hosted by their family.
Dean and Barbara were married on Nov. 30, 1969, in Winside at Trinity Lutheran Church. Their family includes children Pamela and Rudolph Westerfield of Magna, Utah, Dwaine and Priscilla Junck of Carroll, Maribeth and Ernie Bobeldyke of Hoskins and Lynn and Shelly Junck of Carroll. Their grandchildren are Travis Schlenz, Cetan Ellis; Elizabeth, Faith, Samuel and Grace Junck; Devin, Hailey, Kayla and Beverly Bobeldyke and Dean Junck.
The family requests no gifts, just the honor of your presence. Cards will reach the couple at 86048 Hwy. 57 Carroll, NE 68723.