Dean and Barbara Junck of Carroll will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Carroll auditorium. It will be hosted by their family.

Dean and Barbara were married on Nov. 30, 1969, in Winside at Trinity Lutheran Church. Their family includes children Pamela and Rudolph Westerfield of Magna, Utah, Dwaine and Priscilla Junck of Carroll, Maribeth and Ernie Bobeldyke of Hoskins and Lynn and Shelly Junck of Carroll. Their grandchildren are Travis Schlenz, Cetan Ellis; Elizabeth, Faith, Samuel and Grace Junck; Devin, Hailey, Kayla and Beverly Bobeldyke and Dean Junck.

The family requests no gifts, just the honor of your presence. Cards will reach the couple at 86048 Hwy. 57 Carroll, NE 68723.

Gary and Sandra Horst will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 30, 2019. They were married Nov. 30, 1969. Family is requesting a card shower for them. Please mail cards to Gary and Sandra Horst at 1707 Vista Drive, Stanton, NE 68779.

Ralph and Doyle Timmerman’s 60th anniversary open house is Saturday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Osmond American Legion. They have requested no gifts. Cards can be sent to them at P.O. Box 156, Osmond, NE 68765

The family of Walter and Darlene Sunderman of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24, 2019.

Raymond “Swede” and Kay Crosier will be married 70 years on Nov. 20, 2019. They were married at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale on Nov. 20 1949.

Happy Anniversary to Dennis and Alice Rohde of Carrol from the three fabulous creations that made you both the crazy, loving parents you are today!

The family of Jerry and Pat (Hanke) Ludden is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.

Bob and Lorraine Schnitzler will be married 60 years on Nov. 21, 2019. They were united in marriage on Nov. 21, 1959, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. To celebrate, a Mass and dinner is planned for Nov. 30 with their six children, Sandra and Rod Gnirk of Lexington, Jean and Todd C…

Bernie and Sue (Galbraith) Auten will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln on Nov. 8, 1969.