David and Susan Kipp

The family of David and Susan Kipp are requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on July 7, 1973, at Salem Lutheran Church in Coloma, Mich. Dave is currently serving as a part-time associate pastor at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Their children include John and Donna Kipp of Bradenton, Fla., and Mike and Andrea Kipp of Norfolk. Dave and Sue have two stepgrandsons, as well as two biological grandchildren.

Cards will reach the couple at 3402 Fox Ridge Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Barry and Margaret Evans

Barry and Margaret Evans

The family of Barry and Margaret (Stech) Evans of Osmond would like to honor their parents and grandparents with a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 7.

Doug and Janet Asmus

Doug and Janet Asmus

Doug and Janet Asmus of Norfolk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 6.