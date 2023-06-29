The family of David and Susan Kipp are requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on July 7, 1973, at Salem Lutheran Church in Coloma, Mich. Dave is currently serving as a part-time associate pastor at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Their children include John and Donna Kipp of Bradenton, Fla., and Mike and Andrea Kipp of Norfolk. Dave and Sue have two stepgrandsons, as well as two biological grandchildren.
Cards will reach the couple at 3402 Fox Ridge Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.