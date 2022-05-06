The children of David and Linda Winkler of Burwell happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. David and Linda were married May 20, 1972, in Grand Island.
David worked for the Nebraska State Patrol and Linda was a teacher at District #37 in Norfolk. The couple moved to Burwell after their retirement.
They have been blessed with two children, Jenny (Carlos) Yepez of Plano, Texas, and Dan of Lincoln.
They are the proud grandparents to five grandchildren: Ethan, Mollie, Jett and Blaze Yepez of Plano and Alexandria Winkler of Lincoln.
Congratulation cards can be sent to 82783 464th Ave., Burwell, NE 68823.