Dave and Peggy Eilerts will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 21. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor.

Dave and Peggy were united in marriage on July 21, 1972, in Yankton. They were blessed with two daughters, Heidi and husband Joel Jansen of Powell, Ohio, and Amy and husband Chad Carter of Norfolk. They are the proud grandparent of four grandchildren, Jayden and Kylie Jansen, and Chase and Maddie Carter.

Congratulations and cards can be sent to 116 Morningside Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Kent and Becky Wiles will be celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary on July 22. They were married at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Plans are to celebrate with a photo shoot and get-together with their daughter, Gina (Aaron) Penn and daughters Alexa and Kira of Rosemount, Minn.,…

Terry and Darla Munson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 15. A card shower in their honor is being requested by their family.

The family of Con and Lorena Bernbeck is requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 17, 1957, in Torrington, Wyo.