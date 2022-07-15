Dave and Peggy Eilerts will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 21. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor.
Dave and Peggy were united in marriage on July 21, 1972, in Yankton. They were blessed with two daughters, Heidi and husband Joel Jansen of Powell, Ohio, and Amy and husband Chad Carter of Norfolk. They are the proud grandparent of four grandchildren, Jayden and Kylie Jansen, and Chase and Maddie Carter.
Congratulations and cards can be sent to 116 Morningside Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.