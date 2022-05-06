Darrell and Peggy Keck will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
Darrell L. Keck and the former Peggy Siemsen were married May 4, 1957, in the United Methodist Church in Creighton.
Their children and spouses are Steven Keck (Angie) of Plainview, Kathryn Keck Crosgrove (Kent) of Ponca, Lisa Keck Mosel (Neal) of Plainview; Dianne Keck (Alan Hetrick) of Pierce and the late Elizabeth Ann.
Darrell and Peggy have been blessed with eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
The couple made their home in Fort Chaffee, Ark., Creighton, Pender, Wayne and lastly Plainview since 1968. They were employed at Plainview Public Schools for 30 and 31 years, respectively.
Cards will reach the couple at 510 N. West St., Plainview, NE 68769.