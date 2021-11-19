Darrell and Claire Hoffman’s family invite you to join them in a card shower to honor their 70th wedding anniversary. Cards can be sent to 5034 Boca Chica Lot 12, Brownsville, TX 78521. No gifts please.
Darrell and Claire were married Nov. 29, 1951, in St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton. Claire is the former Mary Claire Thompson who graduated from St. Ludger’s High School in Creighton. Darrell is a lifelong resident of Plainview. The couple met at the Plainview Roller Rink.
The couple are blessed with 10 children, 29 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren (and counting). Darrell and Claire owned and operated Hoffman Construction, Inc., serving Northeast Nebraska for five decades. They have been fortunate to spend winters in Brownsville for 46 years.
Please join us by sending a congratulatory card and/or note to them to celebrate this joyous occasion.