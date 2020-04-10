Darral and Marlene Voecks

Darral and Marlene Voecks are celebrating 60 years of marriage!

Darral and Marlene were married April 17, 1960, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

They have three children, Coleen Weihe of Lincoln, Mark and Bev Peterson and Kevin Voecks and Chandra Roberts, all of Norfolk.

They have eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Since we can't get together, their family, particularly their children, would like to honor them with a card shower. Or feel free to email them at mdvoecks@hotmail.com or give them a call given COVID-19 concerns. Cards will reach them at 300 E. Maple, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Jerry and Kay Finkral

The family of Jerry and Kay (Gottberg) Finkral will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married Sunday, April 17, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.

Don and Diana Frisch

Don and Diana (Blair) Frisch will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married Saturday, April 4, 1970, at St. Ludgers Catholic Church in Creighton.

Donald and Louise Hoffmann

The children of Donald and Louise (Ulmer) Hoffmann are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. Donald and Louise were married on March 12, 1955, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Lincoln. Donald will also be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 6. Louise just celebrat…

Harlow and Anita Dover

Harlow and Anita (Maurer) Dover will celebrate their 65th anniversary on March 6. They were married at Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, Honolulu, Hawaii, on March 6, 1955.

Gary and Kathleen Koehlmoos

Gary and Kathleen Koehlmoos of Pilger will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 28. They were married at the United Methodist Church in Pilger on Feb. 28, 1970.

Rodney and Connie Magnussen

The family of Rodney and Connie Magnussen request a card shower in honor of their 50th anniversary. Connie and Rod were married Feb. 21, 1970, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They are the parents of Brad (DeAnn) Magnussen of Norfolk, Scott (Jennifer) Magnussen of Pierce, Mark (Deana) M…

Tom and Lola Brockman

Tom and Lola Brockman will be married 50 years on Feb. 28. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Feb. 28, 1970.