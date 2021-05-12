Daniel and Cheryl Wragge

Daniel and Cheryl (Tacey) Wragge will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 15. They were married in Pierce and moved to Tulsa, Okla., where they resided for 17 years, moving back to Pierce with their family in 1988.
They have two sons and six grandchildren: Nicholas and Julie Wragge, children Brogan, Maddox and Callan; Joshua Wragge and children Bowen, Cecilia and Jaden Jones.
Please join their family in celebrating this milestone by sending cards to 55025 850th Road, Pierce, NE 68767.