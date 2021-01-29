Dan and Sharon Schindler

The family of Dan and Sharon (Kallhoff) Schindler happily announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. Dan and Sharon were married Feb. 6, 1971, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. They were blessed with three daughters and 12 grandchildren: Stephanie and Mark Weidner and family of Norfolk, Jennifer and Shawn Severson and family of Elkhorn and Jacqueline Belk and family of Waverly.
Due to covid and CDC restrictions, there will be no reception to celebrate the momentous occasion. Cards and congratulations can be sent to 1120 W. Loop, 1604 North (#102), San Antonio, TX 78251.