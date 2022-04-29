Dan and Janell Chamberlain

The family of Dan and Janell (Hutchinson) Chamberlain happily announce their upcoming 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married May 7, 1972, in Elgin.

They have two children, Ken and Brooke Chamberlain of Arlington and Anthony and Kendra (Chamberlain) Shrader of Ewing. They are also blessed with five grandchildren, Emily, Miles and Ella Chamberlain, and Millie and Max Shrader.

If you have been any part of their 50-year journey, they would love to hear from you. Well wishes and cards of congratulations can be sent to 2806 Ruthann Circle, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Dan and Janell Chamberlain

Dan and Janell Chamberlain

The family of Dan and Janell (Hutchinson) Chamberlain happily announce their upcoming 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married May 7, 1972, in Elgin.

Rick and Vicki Sirek

Rick and Vicki Sirek

The children of Rick and Vicki (nee Butler) Sirek of Pierce happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Rick and Vicki were married May 6, 1972, in Lincoln.

John and Lanette Stoffel

John and Lanette Stoffel

John and Lanette (Dorau) Stoffel were married 50 years ago on April 29, 1972, at the First Congregational Church in Wisner. They are parents of Matthew, Mark, Robert and the late Maggie, who passed away in 2018. They are enjoying their 11 grandchildren in their retirement.