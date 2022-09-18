Dale and Marva Dreyer

Dale and Marva (Hansen) Dreyer of Stanton were married Sept. 23, 1972, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. They will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with their family.
Their family includes Sarah and Brandon Remm of Stanton, Amanda and Joe Rivera of Grand Island, Lindsay and David Miller of Lincoln and Lisa Dreyer and fiancé Eric Ramaekers of Stanton. They are the proud parents of Morgan, Marissa and Peyton Remm, Breton and Xander Rivera, Emily Miller and Eli Ramaekers.
Cards will reach the couple at 401 11th St., Stanton, NE 68779.