The family of Dale and Jackie Hinken are proud to announce their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married in Norfolk on June 24, 1962. Their children are Kelly Guerra of Osceola, Penny Thramer and husband Terry of Norfolk, Mike Hinken and wife Lisa of Grand Island and Cristy Delgado and husband Cesar of Grand Island. They also have 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild
A card shower is requested to celebrate the couple’s anniversary. Congratulations cards can be sent to 1310 W. Park Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.