Connie and Orin McGee

Come help us celebrate Connie and Orin McGee for their 60th wedding anniversary. An open house will be held in their honor at the Creighton Country Club on Saturday, May 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The couple requests no gifts.

In other news

Connie and Orin McGee

Connie and Orin McGee

Come help us celebrate Connie and Orin McGee for their 60th wedding anniversary. An open house will be held in their honor at the Creighton Country Club on Saturday, May 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The couple requests no gifts.