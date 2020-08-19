The family of Clair and Lura Stoakes would like to honor them with a card shower for their 79th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23, 2020.
We want to thank everyone for the wonderful outpouring of love and support that they have received with your cards and notes during the quarantine. Every one of the notes is treasured and we are grateful!
This has been a difficult year for most of us and these two from “the greatest generation” are no exception. Lura suffered a broken hip last month but her spirit stays positive and she’s amazing us all with her recovery.
Many thanks again; your notes and messages have been a blessing!
Cards will reach them at Country View Care Center, 811 E. 14th St., Wayne, NE 68787.