The family of Clair and Lura Stoakes would like to honor them with a card shower for their 79th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23, 2020.

We want to thank everyone for the wonderful outpouring of love and support that they have received with your cards and notes during the quarantine. Every one of the notes is treasured and we are grateful!

This has been a difficult year for most of us and these two from “the greatest generation” are no exception. Lura suffered a broken hip last month but her spirit stays positive and she’s amazing us all with her recovery.

Many thanks again; your notes and messages have been a blessing!

Cards will reach them at Country View Care Center, 811 E. 14th St., Wayne, NE 68787.

Tags

In other news

+2
Clair and Lura Stoakes

Clair and Lura Stoakes

The family of Clair and Lura Stoakes would like to honor them with a card shower for their 79th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23, 2020.

+2
Vince and Joyce Lewis

Vince and Joyce Lewis

The family of Vince and Joyce Lewis are requesting a card shower as the couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary.

+2
Jerry and LaVonne Jacobi

Jerry and LaVonne Jacobi

The family of Jerry and LaVonne Jacobi are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Their family includes son Randy of Casper, Wyo., and daughter Lori Oertwich and her husband, Randy of Pilger; along with six grandchildren and five great-gra…

Duane and Elaine Choutka

Duane and Elaine Choutka

The family of Duane and Elaine (Sieck) Choutka is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 22, 2020. They were united in married in Glenwood, Iowa, in 1970.

Frank and Linda Weiher

Frank and Linda Weiher

The family of Frank and Linda Weiher is requesting a card shower in honor of their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23, 2020. They were married at Shell Creek Lutheran Church in Newman Grove on Aug. 23, 1980.

Cliff and Arlene Bossard

Cliff and Arlene Bossard

The family of Cliff and Arlene Bossard request a card shower in honor of their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18, 2020.

Randy and Belinda Praeuner

Randy and Belinda Praeuner

Randy and Belinda Praeuner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at the First Congregational  Church in Neligh on Aug. 23, 1970. Together they have two children, daughter Jennifer and Vince Stephens, and son Matthew and Stephanie (Tung) Praeuner; three grandchildr…

+2
Richard and Dianne Mace

Richard and Dianne Mace

Please join us, the children of Richard “Dick” and Dianne Mace, as we honor our parents on their 50th wedding anniversary, Aug. 15, 2020.