A card shower is being requested in honor of Clair and Lura Stoakes’ 80th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on Aug. 23, 1941, in El Cajon, Calif., less than four months before the start of WWII. During the war, Clair served as Sargent of 90mm anti-aircraft gun crew and Lura worked in a photo shop in San Diego, listened to news from the frontlines on the radio, and wrote to Clair everyday.
After the war, the couple moved to Nebraska and farmed north of Wayne. Later, Clair worked as an engineer at the municipal light plant in Wayne and Lura worked for many years in the office of Dr. Wayne Wessel DDS and Dr. Gordon Shupe DDS.
The couple raised two daughters, Marilyn and Susan, they are also very proud grandparents, great-grandparents and great-great-grandparents to four.
Their great granddaughter, Kirsten and her fiancé, Graham, will be getting married this year on Aug. 21 — a date they choose as close as possible to their grandparents anniversary date to honor them.
Clair and Lura would like to express their appreciation for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time of the pandemic. Every card and note have truly been a blessing! Thank you!
Cards will reach them at the Wayne Country View, Room 210, Wayne, NE 68787.