Chuck and Marlene Furley will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Feb. 18, 1972, in Pierce.
A card shower is being requested in their honor. Cards will reach them at 1300 Eldorado Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Ronald and Beth Kortje will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Feb. 11, 1972, at the Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk — the same church both of their parents were married at.
