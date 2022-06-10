Chuck and Darlene Arduser

The family of Chuck and Darlene (Hinrichs) Arduser announce their upcomin 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married June 17, 1972, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Coleridge.
They have two children, Chris Arduser of Belden and Annie and Scott Prater of Syracuse. They are blessed with four grandchildren, Ariel and Gabe Sammons of Omaha, Izaak Prater of Lincoln and Hadley Prater and Jax Prater, both of Syracuse. They are also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Rylan and Andie Sammons of Omaha.
Well wishes and cards of congratulations can be sent to 403 Nebraska St., Belden, NE 68717.