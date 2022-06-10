Chuck and Darlene Arduser

The family of Chuck and Darlene (Hinrichs) Arduser announce their upcomin 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married June 17, 1972, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Coleridge.

They have two children, Chris Arduser of Belden and Annie and Scott Prater of Syracuse. They are blessed with four grandchildren, Ariel and Gabe Sammons of Omaha, Izaak Prater of Lincoln and Hadley Prater and Jax Prater, both of Syracuse. They are also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Rylan and Andie Sammons of Omaha.

Well wishes and cards of congratulations can be sent to 403 Nebraska St., Belden, NE 68717.

Tags

In other news

Willard and Mardell Johnson

Willard and Mardell Johnson

Let’s celebrate! Willard and Mardell Johnson will observe their 75th wedding anniversary on June 22, and Willard’s 97th birthday a couple of days later. They were married at the Methodist Church in Neligh.

Orville and Kathleen Broekemeier

Orville and Kathleen Broekemeier

The family of Orville and Kathleen Broekemeier are proud to announce their parents’ 65th wedding anniversary. The couple were married in Plainview on June 22, 1957. Their children are Thomas Broekemeier and wife Betsy of Norfolk, Elizabeth Grosc and husband Gene of Columbus, Joel Broekemeier…