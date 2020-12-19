Buster and Linda Beckenhauer

The children of Buster and Linda (Decker) Beckenhauer happily announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. Buster and Linda were married Dec. 20, 1970, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. They have been blessed with four children and their partners: Kim and Bill Rusk, Bill Beckenhauer and Mandee Bright, Erin Beckenhauer and Gerry Hoppe and Joe and Crystal Beckenhauer; along with and 13 grandchildren: Caleb, Emma, Hannah, Jescey, Katie, Jacob, Ethan, Addy, Brynn, Kaydance, Avery, Braelyn, Whitney and Dawsyn.
The family of Jim and Marian Maas would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Minden on Dec. 27, 1970. God has blessed them with three children: Lori Uribe of Pierce, Kevin and wife Brigette Maas of Omaha and Karlene Maas of O’Ne…
The families of Dr. Aaron “Doc” and Laura Walter would like to invite you to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary and good health with a card shower to 403 Ridgeway Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701. Their anniversary is Dec. 17.
Delvin and Maxine Schulz will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 16, 2020.
The family of Bud and Elaine Lingenfelter of Norfolk would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Wayne on Dec. 5, 1970. God has blessed them with a loving family. Their children are Kevin and Michelle Lingenfelter of Norfolk, Kor…
The family of Lynn and Marsha Stewart would like to wish them a happy 50th anniversary on Dec. 6. They were married at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Their children are Heath (Tracy) Stewart of Kirkland, Wash., Kyle (Chandra) Stewart of York and Abby Stewart of Norfolk. They have six gran…
The family of Jerry and Jean Kallhoff would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary.
The family of Paul and Janelle Eaton would like to honor their 50th anniversary with a card shower. Paul and Janelle were married Nov. 27, 1970, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield, with burnt orange and olive green as their fall wedding colors.