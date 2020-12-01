The family of Bud and Elaine Lingenfelter of Norfolk would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Wayne on Dec. 5, 1970. God has blessed them with a loving family. Their children are Kevin and Michelle Lingenfelter of Norfolk, Kory and Kyley Lingenfelter of Battle Creek, Kristin and Micah Van Maanen of Orange City, Iowa, and Kyle and Katie Lingenfelter of Columbus. They have 14 grandchildren: Madelyn, Kolton, Karson, Klayton, Kamren, Kayley, Karter, Adriana, Isaiah, Abigail, Hayden, Olivia, Simon and Ruthie.
Cards of congratulations will reach the couple at P.O. Box 1401, Norfolk, NE 68702.