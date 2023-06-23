Bruce and Sandra Jochen

Bruce and Sandra Jochen of Pierce will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 30.

Bruce Jochen and the former Sandra Maas were united in marriage on June 30, 1973, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Their children and spouses are Courtney and Jeremy Miller of Lincoln, and Traer and Allen Beaudette of Carlisle, Pa. Bruce and Sandra have 11 grandchildren: Brayden, Jonas, Jacob, Joben, Braelyn, Brinley, Philomena and Perpetua; Alec, Auden and Abren.

A card shower in their honor is requested by their family. Cards and well-wishes can be sent to the couple at 85225 556th Ave., Pierce, NE 68767.

In other news

Lois and Gary Faist

Lois and Gary Faist invite you to help celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Charles Boromeo Parish Hall in North Bend (2½ blocks east of the auditorium on Eighth St.). No gifts are requested. Please RSVP by Saturday, July 1, by calling or text…

Don and Carol Whipple

Don and Carol Whipple of Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 30, 1963, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa.

LeRoy and Sally Clarkson

The family of LeRoy and Sally Clarkson are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on June 28, 1958, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Dixon.