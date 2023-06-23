Bruce and Sandra Jochen of Pierce will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 30.
Bruce Jochen and the former Sandra Maas were united in marriage on June 30, 1973, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Their children and spouses are Courtney and Jeremy Miller of Lincoln, and Traer and Allen Beaudette of Carlisle, Pa. Bruce and Sandra have 11 grandchildren: Brayden, Jonas, Jacob, Joben, Braelyn, Brinley, Philomena and Perpetua; Alec, Auden and Abren.
A card shower in their honor is requested by their family. Cards and well-wishes can be sent to the couple at 85225 556th Ave., Pierce, NE 68767.