Bob and Marg Weber

Bob and Marg (Kuchar) Weber were married 50 years ago on March 3, 1973, in Lynch. The couple resided in Norfolk and Meadow Grove area prior to moving to Columbus where they currently live.
Their family includes six children, Sarah (Jamie) Hill of Grand Island, Bridget (Dan) Whelan of Schaumburg, Ill., Megan (Tony) Miller of Battle Creek, Katie (Jim) Farrell of Elkhorn, Kyle (Jessi) Weber of Fremont and Gina (Conrad) Clegg of Las Vegas.
They have 13 wonderful grandchildren who they love to spend their time with.
In celebration of this anniversary milestone, their family is requesting cards be sent to 1819 32nd St., Columbus, NE 68601.