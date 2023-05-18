Bob and Karla Lindsteadt

Our parents, Bob and Karla Lindsteadt, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 1. We would love to honor them with a card shower from friends and family. Cards will reach them at 3400 Koenigstein Ave., #3, Norfolk, NE 68701.

We thank you, Joy and James Morgan, Julie and Bob Troester and Greg and Laura Lindsteadt.

John and Corinne Frey

The family of John C. and Corinne Frey is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. Cards can be sent to 53293 848 Road Tilden, NE 68781. John C. Frey and the former Corinne Pfeifer were united in marriage on June 1, 1963, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.

Paul and Marge Haverkamp

Paul and Marge (Topf) Haverkamp will be celebrating 65 years of marriage. They were married May 26, 1958, at the St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph.