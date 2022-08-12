Bob and Janette Amen will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 24, 2022. Bob turns 91 this same month and Janette turned 90 last February.
Greetings may be sent to 6225 S. 34th St., #142, Lincoln, NE 68516.
The family and close friends of Jeni and Terry Sprague are requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14.
George and Sherry Bradley will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 19. They were married at St. Frances de Chantel Catholic Church in Randolph. An early celebration was held with their children and families in July with a family vacation to Yellowstone. This is where the co…
Lowell and Diane Kimble of Norfolk will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18. They were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church at Hadar in 1962.
The children of Jack and Audrey Prater of Norfolk have requested a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary.