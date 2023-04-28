Bob and Edie Feddern of Norfolk celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 28. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor.
Robert Feddern and the former Edith Saegebarth were united in marriage on April 28, 1963, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Their family includes son Jason and his wife Kendra Feddern of Norfolk; and four grandchildren, Duane Feddern, Courtney Feddern, Colton and Kelsey Werner and Robyn and Luke Korth, all of Norfolk. They have six great-grandchildren.
Cards will reach the couple at 800 S. Fifth St., Norfolk, NE 68701.