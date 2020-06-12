Billy and Sharolyn Buss of Pierce will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce on June 19, 1960. Their children would like to request a card shower in honor of this anniversary.
Their family includes Tami and Todd Moody of Pierce, Peggy and Kelly Isom of Randolph, John and MaDonna Buss of Pierce, Janet and Trent Hoelscher of Pierce, Lisa and Dave Polt of Pierce and Jodi and Gary Brabec of Clarkson. They have 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 117 N. First St., Apt. 2, Pierce, NE 68767.