Bill and Glenda Schlueter

Please join us in celebrating Bill and Glenda (Preauner) Schlueter's 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 26. Let's shower their them with cards in their honor to make their day special.

Their family includes their daughters, Kim Schlueter and Shelly (Tony) Coover; grandchildren Kassandra (Buddy) Whited and Kyle (Donna) Coover; great-granddaughter Hazel Coover; and great-grandsons Logan and Alister Whited and Asher Coover.

Send greetings with your special stories (if you have any) to the Stanton Medical Center, P.O. Box 407, Stanton, NE 68779.

Arthur and Judy Vyhlidal

Arthur and Judy Vyhlidal

Arthur J. Vyhlidal and Judy Ann (Bockelman) were married on June 30, 1963, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. They will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary, along with Art’s 87th birthday, with an open house on Satruday, July 29, from 2-4 p.m. at the old Hadar fire hall.

Ray and Jackie Duerst

Ray and Jackie Duerst

Ray and Jackie Duerst observed their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 12. They were married Saturday, July 12, 1958, at the Congregational Church in Plainview with the Rev. Clarence Hanscom officiating.