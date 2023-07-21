Bill and Glenda Schlueter

Please join us in celebrating Bill and Glenda (Preauner) Schlueter's 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 26. Let's shower their them with cards in their honor to make their day special.
Their family includes their daughters, Kim Schlueter and Shelly (Tony) Coover; grandchildren Kassandra (Buddy) Whited and Kyle (Donna) Coover; great-granddaughter Hazel Coover; and great-grandsons Logan and Alister Whited and Asher Coover.
Send greetings with your special stories (if you have any) to the Stanton Medical Center, P.O. Box 407, Stanton, NE 68779.